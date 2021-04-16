Hong Kong court jails Jimmy Lai and other prominent activists for 8 to 18 months over 2019 protest

Unlawful protests

The sentences were handed down after Lai and others were found guilty earlier this month of organizing and participating in two protests on August 18 and August 31 in 2019, both of which had been banned by police. Each charge carried with it a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Lai's barrister, Audrey Eu, said during Friday's mitigation hearing that Lai should not be given custodial sentence because he did not breach the peace. "He was exercising his constitutional right of peaceful assembly, (but not) doing it out of personal gain or greed," she said.

Separately, prosecutors added a second charge under the national security law against Lai during another court hearing on Friday. In addition to the unauthorized assembly charges, Lai now faces two counts of colluding with foreign forces, which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Ng, a 73-year-old barrister, received a round of applause in court after she made a speech saying she was determined to stand up for Hong Kong's democratic rights.