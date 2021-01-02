Homes of McConnell and Pelosi are vandalized

"Unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig's head on the sidewalk," the police department said in a statement obtained by CNN.

The SFPD Special Investigations Division is investigating. CNN has reached out to Pelosi for comment.

The two separate incidents come as Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont pushed, without success, for a Senate vote on $2,000 stimulus checks Friday as the clock winds down on the 116th Congress.

The effort was blocked by Senate Republicans including McConnell, who have largely argued that increasing stimulus checks would not be the kind of "targeted relief" necessary to respond to the economic distress caused by the pandemic, despite the fact that President Donald Trump has called for that amount and the House of Representatives on Monday passed a measure to increase the direct payments to Americans.

McConnell has been critical of the push to increase the checks, multiple times saying the amount is "simply not the right approach" and repeating an argument that much of it is "socialism for rich people."

The second stimulus package that Congress did pass included $600 direct payments, half the amount provided in the first round of checks, which went out in the spring.

CNN's Clare Foran and Ali Zaslav contributed to this report.