Home prices just smashed another record

Much of that price gain was propelled by competition. For every listing, there were an average of five offers, according to Yun. And a quarter of all buyers are making all cash offers, up from 23% in March and just 15% a year ago.

The price gain and increase in all-cash offers is no surprise given the imbalance of supply and demand, said Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

"In the short-term, inventory shortages will persist," he said. "The insufficient level of inventory amidst fierce competition is putting upward pressure on home prices in most parts of the country."

Low inventory is limiting sales

While more inventory came on the market in April compared to March, by the end of April total housing inventory was down 21% from one year ago, and still sits at near-record lows.

The low inventory of homes continues to not only push prices higher but is also bringing the number of sales down, according to the report.

Sales dropped 2.7% in April from March, the third straight month of decline.

But don't start thinking the market is cooling off, said Yun. Demand is still strong.