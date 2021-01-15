'Home Alone 2' star tweets support for removing Trump's cameo

"Home Alone 2 is tarnished. It has a racist stain on it in the shape of Donald J Trump," the petitioner wrote. "I petition that he be edited out of the film and replaced with Joe Biden."

Not the first time Trump cut from 'Home Alone 2'

In 2019, CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. aired the film without Trump's cameo hours after the President expressed to overseas service members how he was honored to be in "one of the biggest" Christmas hits.

When CNN reached put to CBC for comment at the time, the Canadian broadcaster responded with a statement that the movie was "edited for time."

"The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot," the statement read. "These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President."

The movie's director says Trump forced his way into the movie