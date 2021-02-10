Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete takeover of Wrexham

"We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the Club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of," the WST said in a statement.

"Reflecting on the last nine years, the Board is proud of aspects of what the Wrexham Supporters Trust has been able to achieve since taking control of the Club in November 2011."

Around the same time the deal had been completed on Tuesday evening, Wrexham beat Altrincham 2-1 to move into the National League play-off places.

To celebrate the takeover both Reynolds and McElhenney added a 'W' to the front of their names.

Rich history

Wrexham, the world's third-oldest football club, has never played in the top-flight of English football, but the club has previously reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and famously beat Arsenal in the third round in 1992.

Its proud history also extends to European tournaments, with its most famous night coming in 1984 when Wrexham beat Porto in the Cup Winners' Cup.

Also known as the Robins, Wrexham plays its home games at the historic Racecourse Ground -- the world's oldest stadium, according to Guinness World Records -- which has a capacity of approximately 10,000.