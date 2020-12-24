Holiday weeks to test Congress' willingness to confront the President

It's still unclear if the House will have the votes to override the President's veto on the massive Pentagon policy bill. The chamber passed the NDAA with a veto-proof majority 335-78. But, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said he won't vote to override Trump now that it's coming back. How many Republicans follow in those footsteps isn't known. Thirty-seven Democrats voted against the proposal and could always flip their votes to override Trump's veto, but it's not clear they'd do that.

Once Republican leadership said they were going to let members make up their own mind about how to deal with this vote Monday, it became a lot harder to know what exactly will happen.

Meanwhile, lawmakers will need to pass another continuing resolution Monday while members wait to see what Trump will do on the spending and stimulus bill in order to prevent a government shutdown. No one knows if Trump will sign the funding extension.