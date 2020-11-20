Hold President Trump accountable for his misdeeds

There is no doubt the prosecution of President Trump will inflame the partisan divide that defined the 2020 election. In the short term, it likely will imperil the domestic agenda of the Biden presidency. But that seems like a false choice. There is little Biden can do to bring along Republican leaders and Trump voters when weeks after the election they are still delegitimizing the process. And given their record, there is no reason to believe they will move on most of Biden's agenda.

Ultimately, the reason our country has never prosecuted a president for criminal behavior is that both parties were equally committed to the rule of law. A bipartisan effort forced President Richard Nixon to resign for clear criminal activity. That commitment to the rule of law no longer seems to exist for the Republican Party.