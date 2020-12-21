Ho Oh No! Santa gets tangled up in some power lines

Instead of helming Santa's sleigh, a Santa Claus impersonator took to the skies in a hang glider-like aircraft to spread some early holiday cheer -- and wound up tangled in power lines.

The would-be Kris Kringle was safely rescued on the Sunday before Christmas after spending an hour suspended above the ground in Rio Linda, a city in California's Sacramento County.

His mishap, however festive, shows why civilians should perhaps leave the more magical elements of Christmas to the real jolly old man in red.

The Santa told officials he was in the area delivering candy canes to local children, said county Fire Capt. Christopher Vestal.

Without Santa's reindeer, the man delivered his gifts in a recreational aircraft that the fire department described as a "hyper light." It uses a small motor and "blower" to propel it while a large parachute catches the wind and keeps it in flight, Vestal said.