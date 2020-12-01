Hispanic lawmakers urge Biden to pick Lujan Grisham for HHS

Lujan Grisham deflected when asked on Tuesday by CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" whether she is being vetted for the position.

"While I'm incredibly honored and flattered that my colleagues can see the work I'm doing on ground and know that I have 40 years of comprehensive health care experience, I'm focused on making sure that I'm saving New Mexico lives," she said.

Lujan Grisham would come to the Cabinet role, which oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and plays a chief part in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, armed with experience. Prior to becoming governor in 2019, she served as the health secretary of New Mexico from 2003 to 2007. She was in the spotlight in the early months of the pandemic for her handling of the Covid-19 crisis in New Mexico, and was among the first governors to issue a stay-at-home order and to close schools statewide as the outbreak spread throughout the country.