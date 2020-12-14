His rivals have been arrested or exiled, but Ivorian President insists: 'They're not democrats'

From Paris, Soro took to Facebook to call the military to "look at yourselves in the mirror of your soul and conscience and act to stop the killings." It was a statement that Ouattara described as a call for a coup, branding Soro "a bit crazy."

Soro tells CNN he never called for violence, or for a military coup -- only for government officials to join the parallel government.

"My aim, my goal and my will, was to appeal to the army to stop the massacre, to avoid the civil war to stop the [pro-government] militias. Yes, that was the meaning of my speech," he says. "I didn't ask them to make a coup."

Whatever its intended meaning, the call to action was not well received in France.

"His presence is not desired in our territory as long as he behaves in this way," Macron told the pan-African news magazine Jeune Afrique in an interview. "As much as we can welcome freedom fighters and anyone who is threatened in their home, we are not intended to protect activists who seek to destabilize a country."

Soro says he left France on his own accord in November and is now in Brussels. He says he is confident he will be the next president. "It's my turn. That's destiny," he tells CNN by video call.