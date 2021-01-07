'His entire legacy was wiped out yesterday': Hill Republicans ready to move on from Trump

Now, however, the losses in Georgia and the violent consequence of those claims have drained the outgoing President of his influence among Capitol Hill Republicans and raised questions about the long-term damage he has done to the viability of the party.

"Trump just broadcast the state of the party to every swing voter and affirmed to them that we are f--king insane," said one Republican campaign strategist.

In particular, Thune pointed to how Trump's unwillingness to concede hampered the runoff campaigns of GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

"They were playing a really difficult hand, when your most effective argument is you're going to be a check-and-balance against a Biden, Pelosi, Schumer agenda, but you can't acknowledge that Biden won," he said. "It puts you in a really difficult position."

But Wednesday's rioting at the Capitol was a final straw for many Republicans -- accelerating years of pent-up frustration with Trump into an immediate sense of anger. When asked late on Wednesday what he wanted to hear from Trump, Sen. Roy Blunt did not mince words.

"I don't want to hear anything," Blunt said. "it was a tragic day, and he was a part of it."