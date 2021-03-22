High schoolers face catalog of issues, as lower grades are prioritized for return to classrooms

A Philadelphia school superintendent discusses the struggles students have faced with remote learning and how it has affected their education. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

High school held such a promise for Ja-lin Guzman -- an escape from the crime-riddled streets of north Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood that she says made her "grow up fast."

"I felt like high school was our chance to still have our childhood and to be kids and to run around and play sports and do theater and sing and dance," the diminutive senior told CNN.

"Now we don't have that," she adds, a full year of her classroom life already stolen by the coronavirus pandemic.

While Philadelphia is engineering a return to school for younger students -- in common with districts around the country prioritizing elementary-grade children -- there is no date yet for when Guzman and her friends may go back.

So instead of attending football games or planning for senior prom, she's planning breakfast and lunch for her younger siblings and still trying to do her work.

"It's hard because, as the older kids in the household, we're in school and trying to help our siblings in school, and trying to provide while our parents are at work," Guzman said.