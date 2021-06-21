High school seniors breathe a sigh of relief that they made it to graduation. But school administrators fear the fall semester

Joel Gilmore is wise beyond his years. When the salutatorian for the Lower Richland High School Class of 2021 took the stage before his classmates and family, he spoke with the confidence of a man who has been through a lot.

"This graduating class is very special and very remarkable," he said, his words echoing through the school's sweltering football stadium, in the southeastern suburbs of Columbia, South Carolina.

Few could argue with the sentiment -- all high school graduates this year have been through two school years disrupted by the pandemic. Two years of sporadically closed classrooms, canceled sports and educational upheaval. And that's just the school day.

These have also been years of fear and pain and loss for many students. Gilmore is one of them. His mother contracted Covid-19 and lost her job during the pandemic. She's got a new one now, but the strains of the recent past have brought other pressures to the family. Gilmore's life has been buffeted by car accidents, deaths and mental health crises in the family.

Reflecting on pandemic life at the dining room table, where he had attended virtual school with many of his eight siblings when classrooms were closed, Gilmore told CNN he'd been rocked by the unexpected.