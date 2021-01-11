'He's not going to like this sh*t at all': Documentary shines new light on Tiger Woods' life

"I felt like their plans were creating this robot. There was all this preparation for golf, but he had no life skills. He had not been prepared for life. And I was probably the only person around that really kept him in check."

Parr says that their relationship ended abruptly when she received a cold and business-like termination letter from Woods, who "never wanted to see or hear" from her again. "I know this is sudden and a surprise, but it is in my opinion much warranted," wrote the golfer.

Parr was devastated; she said they had been in love and were happy together: "It was like a death, the Tiger that I had known had died. His sweetness was stolen from him."

Woods had learned golf from his father; he'd learned how to be tough from him, too. Famously, Earl was a green beret in the US military, operating behind enemy lines during two harrowing tours of duty in the horrific Vietnam War.

"My dad was always the person who would plant seeds and give me encouragement but also would say things that would fester inside me that wouldn't come to fruition for a while," Woods told USA Today in 2017.