He's an ex-Proud Boy. Here's what he says happens within the group's ranks

Schultz, in A.'s view, has "this 'I'm an operator' mindset that older right-wing men have. They get really into the idea (that) this is like their war -- and thinking through and trying to get into the mind of the opposition." It's "very Rambo-y, but it also descends into a misogynistic and creeper vibe by listing all the terrible things they're going to do to you."

Included in Rose City Antifa's doxx of Schultz is one of his old Facebook posts, which says, "Feminism only works on and when there are guys willing to F**K you." Schultz said this, too, was just a joke, just trolling.

In fact, he had a reputation for being "good at trolling," at saying things that would make antifa upset, Schultz said. Like what? "Like what you just mentioned, about women only have power as long as there's men willing to -- you know -- which, coming from me, with two beautiful daughters, you know, it's contrary to my whole life."

He explained all of his past commentary by saying, "Anything I ever did that was incendiary was so that (antifa) would see it and react to it."

He says he wanted more antifa activists to show up at right-wing rallies -- not for the street battle, but for the more important media battle.