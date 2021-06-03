Here's why this summer's jobs reports might seem underwhelming

The unemployment rate in the official jobs report is expected to inch down to 5.9% from 6.1%.

But the recent job gains haven't been broad-based, and that doesn't bode well for the overall recovery: In April, most of the jobs added were held by workers aged 16 to 19.

Eyes on wages

Economists are also watching what's going on with wages.

Even though millions are still unemployed, wages haven't taken a similar hit, in part because the pandemic crisis wiped out so many low-income jobs.

"The jobs hit hardest by the crisis are those that pay the least," said Indeed economic research director Nick Bunker. He noted overall employment is 5.4% below February 2020 levels — but employment in low average-wage industries is down 9.7% in the same period.

Although some major companies have announced minimum wage increases to attract workers, the divergence between income and employment is just another sign of the uneven nature of this recovery, Bunker said.