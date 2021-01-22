Here's why protesters say they're gathering in Portland

"A cry for racial justice, some 400 years in the making, moves us," Biden said. "The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer."

Still, protesters wearing all black clothing and gas masks took to the streets Thursday in Portland, where social justice demonstrations have endured for months. Protesters there a day earlier had vandalized the state Democratic Party headquarters and a federal US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, building, police said, and four people have been charged in connection with those events.

CNN witnessed more arrests on Thursday night, when most people attending a protest at the ICE building were White. Indeed, the demographic of Portland's protest movement has often been criticized. Protesters say it should be neither surprising, given that the city is 77% White, nor disparaged.