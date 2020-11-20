Here's why health experts say gathering in groups over the holidays is a bad idea during the pandemic

The wedding, which took place in August, had at least 55 people in attendance. Guests were seated close together, were not made to wear masks, and did not socially distance. Thirty people who attended the event later tested positive for Covid-19.

That reception led to three separate Covid-19 outbreaks, leaving 178 people infected, three hospitalized and seven dead, state health investigators said. None of those who got seriously ill or died even went to the wedding, and many lived far away from the event.

"This report provides a cautionary tale for people as they consider how to celebrate the winter holidays," said Robert Long, communications director for Maine's Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "The gatherings at the center of this outbreak occurred in a rural area that had seen almost no evidence of Covid-19."

And even early on in the pandemic, two funerals in Albany, Georgia, in February and March, helped turn the small southern city into one of the nations' worst coronavirus hotspots.

"It was apocalyptic," said Chris Cohilas, chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, where Albany is located. "It gripped us and got into a subset of some of our most vulnerable folks."