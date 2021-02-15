Here's why Covid-19 numbers keep gradually improving. (Hint: It's not widespread vaccinations)

And disturbing variants keep spreading, threatening another surge.

"We've had three surges. Whether or not we have a fourth surge is up to us," Frieden said.

"And the stakes couldn't be higher -- not only in the number of people who could die in the fourth surge, but also in the risk that even more dangerous variants will emerge if there's more uncontrolled spread."

That's why health experts say state leaders shouldn't ease restrictions such as mask mandates now.

"It's encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they're coming down from an extraordinarily high place," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC on Sunday.

"If we want to get our children back to school, and I believe we all do, it all depends on how much community spread is out there," she said.

"We need to all take responsibility to decrease that community spread, including mask wearing, so that we can get our kids and our society back."

Variants in the US include homegrown strains