Here's why Apple could pick Hyundai for its iCar

"Hyundai has done all the hard yards — they make a good car. They are reliable, good quality and competitively priced," said Peter Wells, a professor at Cardiff Business School in Wales and director of the Centre for Automotive Industry Research. A partnership with Apple would be "an interesting match to open up a new era in the automotive industry," he added.

Another reason why Hyundai makes sense: The company is an experienced player in Asia, which is expected to be the center of global economic growth over the next few decades, and its manufacturing base is near China, which is the world's largest car market and the biggest driver of demand for electric vehicles. (A large chunk of Apple's supply chain is already based in the region, with Taiwan's Foxconn and others making the iPhone in China and India.)

Investors recognized the potential benefits on Friday, sending Hyundai's shares up by roughly 20% in Seoul. It was the stock's best day in at least two decades. Shares in Apple dipped slightly in New York.

Apple declined to comment to CNN Business. Hyundai said in a statement only that "we are receiving proposals for cooperation from various companies, but no decision has been made."