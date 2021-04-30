Here's who would get hit by Biden's proposed tax hikes

The short-term capital gains rate is the same as your top income tax rate and applies to any investment you hold for less than a year before selling.

The long-term capital gains rate is 0% if your taxable income is below $80,000. It is 15% if your income is between $80,000 and $441,500 (or $496,600 if married filing jointly). And it is 20% if your income is above those thresholds.

Biden is proposing to raise the long-term capital gains tax on those with annual incomes over $1 million. So those investors would pay their top income tax rate on their capital gains, no matter how long they hold an investment.

And, effectively, because investors at that income level also are subject to a 3.8% net investment income tax, their capital gains rate would be as high as 43.4%, up from 23.8% today.

E liminate the 'step up in basis' for some heirs

Inheriting money is always a boon. But inheriting tax-free money is next-level boon.

That's been the case for children of parents who leave them estates with stocks and other investments that have appreciated since they were originally purchased.

That's because they get what's called a "step up in basis."