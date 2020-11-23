Here's where things stand as vote certification looms in key states

The problem with Shinkle's request, which mirrors that of the RNC and the Michigan Republican Party in their recent letter to the board, is an audit or investigation into election results cannot be done until election results are certified. On top of that, asking for an audit is outside the purview of the board, whose only role is to canvass and certify election results. The request for an audit into Wayne County is specifically moot because the county certified its results on November 17. With one Republican signaling he will block the vote, all eyes are now on the other Republican board member, Aaron Van Langevelde, to see if he will succumb to pressure from his party or carry out his duty on the board to certify. Van Langevelde's family told CNN he would have no comment on his expected vote. The board, which is comprised of four members, only needs three votes, with one vote from each party, in order to certify.