Here's what's next after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test

Speaking on Fox News on Monday, Baffert said he hadn't yet heard from Preakness officials.

"With all the noise going out, we live in a different world now. This America is different and it was like a cancel culture kind of thing, so they are reviewing it," Baffert said. "We're prepared to run."

Baffert alleges 'problems in racing'

This is not Baffert's first run-in with reports that his horse failed a drug test: Last month, according to multiple reports, including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Arkansas Racing Commission upheld a ruling that two of Baffert's horses had tested positive for lidocaine beyond the accepted levels. However, the commission dropped a 15-day suspension for Baffert.

Baffert alluded to previous controversies on Sunday -- "I don't feel safe to train," he said -- but cast the allegation about Medina Spirit as an issue with the broader horse racing industry, saying the industry "needs to step up and we need to do a better job in racing."