Here's what's in the second stimulus package

It would also provide $175 million for nutrition services for seniors, such as Meals on Wheels, and $13 million for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which serves more than 700,000 older Americans monthly.

Vaccine funding

The agreement would provide $20 billion for the purchase of vaccines so they can be available at no charge for those who need it, as well as another $8 billion for vaccine distribution.

It also would give states $20 billion to assist with testing.

What's not in the bill -- state and local government funding

The final deal does not contain any direct aid to state and local governments -- dropping an initial call for $160 billion in assistance as the basis for good faith negotiations.

The provision has been among the most contentious of the negotiations. House Democrats had provided $875 billion in the relief bill that passed the chamber in May to help states and local governments struggling with lower tax revenues due to the pandemic.