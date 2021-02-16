Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan

And it would provide a total of $11 billion to provide rental assistance, homeless services and support, housing counseling, and mortgage support.

Tax credits for families and workers

The House bill would expand the child tax credit to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for children under age 18.

It would also become fully refundable so more low-income parents could take advantage of it. Plus, families could receive payments monthly, rather than a lump sum once a year, which would make it easier for them to pay the bills.

The bill also enhances the earned income tax credit for workers without children by nearly tripling the maximum credit and extending eligibility to more people. The minimum age to claim the childless credit would be reduced to 19, from 25, and the upper age limit would be eliminated.

This would be the largest expansion to earned income tax credit since 2009.

Education and child care