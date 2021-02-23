Here's what we know about Tiger Woods' car wreck and injuries

Weather was not a factor in the accident, officials said in a Tuesday news conference. There was no evidence of impairment, but the crash is under investigation, officials said.

Asked at the news conference whether Woods may have been on the phone at the time, Villanueva said investigators will have to ascertain whether distracted driving played a role.

What's the status of his injuries?

Woods was taken by ambulance to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the LA County Fire Department.

"He was able to communicate, and he was conscious," Villanueva said.

Gonzalez, the first responder at the scene, said he kept Woods talking until the fire crews arrived.

Woods suffered compound fractures in his legs, a source told CNN.

A compound fracture "is an open fracture, and the bone actually protrudes from the skin -- something that would have been noticeable at the time of the injury and ... something that obviously needs to be treated very quickly," CNN Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.