Here's what we know about the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack

While it varies from case to case, the FBI's standing guidance is that victims should not pay a ransom.

"The FBI does not support paying a ransom in response to a ransomware attack. Paying a ransom doesn't guarantee you or your organization will get any data back. It also encourages perpetrators to target more victims and offers an incentive for others to get involved in this type of illegal activity," according to the FBI website.

However, multiple sources have previously told CNN that the FBI will, at times, privately tell victims they understand if they feel the need to pay, something senior White House officials acknowledged on Monday, saying "companies are in a difficult position."

Asked whether Colonial had paid a ransom to the outlet blamed for the attack, senior White House officials demurred.

"That is a private sector decision, and the administration has not offered further advice at this time. Given the rise in ransomware, that is one area we're looking at now to say what should be the government's approach to ransomware actors and to ransoms overall," Neuberger said.

What does this attack mean for anyone who drives or flies?