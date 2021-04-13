Here's what we know about Kim Potter, the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

Gannon said "the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet." The fatal shooting appeared to be "an accidental discharge," he said.

She is a 26-year police veteran

Potter, 48, was with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She joined the department in 1995, according to the Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis.

She served as the police union's president in 2019, had been on the department's negotiation team and worked as field training officer, the Tribune reported.

She was placed on administrative leave after Sunday's shooting.

The BCA said additional personnel information is not public under state law during the investigation of the shooting.

A county attorney's report states this was not Potter's first time dealing with the aftermath of a police officer shooting someone. In 2019, police fatally shot a man who was threatening his grandfather with a knife and hammer. The use of deadly force by police in that incident was ruled lawful, the report states.