Here's what the Supreme Court's Affordable Care Act ruling means for you

Under the new law, consumers will pay no more than 8.5% of their income for coverage. Also, those earning more than 400% of the federal poverty level -- about $51,000 for an individual and $104,800 for a family of four in 2021 -- are now eligible for help. Lower-income enrollees can have their premiums eliminated completely for two years, and those collecting unemployment benefits can sign up for coverage with no premiums in 2021.

Americans can still sign up for 2021 coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Biden launched a special enrollment period for the federal marketplace that runs until August 15. Most states that run their own exchanges have also given residents more time to select policies. Some 1.2 million people have signed up for coverage during the special enrollment period, though May.

Several million more people purchase individual plans outside of the exchanges. They cannot apply for subsidies but receive all of the other benefits.