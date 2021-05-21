Here's what the autopsy says about the death of Ronald Greene

It also notes that "no emergency services medical records were provided" to the coroner's office.

A sternal fracture and cuts on Greene's aorta and liver were noted in the autopsy report.

"Whether this injury is due to trauma from the motor vehicle collision, subsequent struggle, or is resuscitative in nature cannot be stated with certainty. These findings can be associated with motor vehicle collision, but may also be seen in other circumstances, including inflicted injury during a struggle and/or related to resuscitative efforts (CPR)," the report said.

CNN has reached out to the coroner's office for comment on the report.

Greene's family has said that police initially told them he died on impact when his car crashed on May 10, 2019, after a police pursuit.

Video obtained by The Associated Press and released this week shows Greene face down on the road after the crash outside the city of Monroe, being tased and kicked by Louisiana State Police officers as he tells them he is scared.

An initial crash report from state police did not mention there was a struggle between Greene and the officers.