Here's what really happens to the items you return online

Despite conventional thinking, returns often don't end up back on the shelf, according to Palacci, CEO of 888 Lots, a liquidation company based in New Jersey. "Customers really believe that the product just goes into the black hole or ends up being resold to another customer as brand new. And in many instances, that's not the case."

As it turns out, returned products -- even in brand new condition -- can end up in liquidation warehouses, like Palacci's.

And this year, he just might get a record number. As the pandemic shuttered doors and shoppers increasingly turned to online retailers, the promise of free returns has now led to what experts predict will be a "tsunami" of returned items for retailers to deal with.

Following 2020's holiday shopping season, real estate firm CBRE estimates that more than $70 billion worth of online purchases will be returned -- a 73% increase from the previous five-year average.

To be sure, Amazon, Target, and Walmart resell a portion of returned products themselves. Amazon, for instance, operates Amazon Warehouse -- a marketplace for used and refurbished products. Similarly, Walmart lists refurbished electronics on its website and resells returned products in its stores' clearance section.