Here's what people Googled this year as they tried to make sense of 2020

The news category also includes two of the year's major natural disasters: Hurricane Laura , a Category 4 storm that caused death and destruction in Louisiana and Texas, and the Australia fires , which devastated large swaths of the country and killed an estimated 3 billion animals.

Elsewhere, the list highlights some of this year's prominent losses: basketball star Kobe Bryant , trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and renowned guitarist Eddie Van Halen , as well as George Floyd, whose death sparked a nationwide reckoning and movement for racial justice .

Despite all of the hardships of 2020, people stepped up to help one another in some extraordinary ways. The "how to help" section of the list shows people searched for ways to help the Black Lives Matter movement, Yemen, Beirut and someone having a panic attack. People also looked into how to donate blood, plasma and N95 masks, among other things, during the health crisis.