Here's what is known about the Delta variant of coronavirus

It's not clear whether it it's more dangerous

While some public officials have said they believe the Delta variant is more dangerous that other lineages of the virus, there's no hard evidence showing this.

The cluster of defining mutations on Delta indicate it is more transmissible and can hide to a small degree from the body's immune response. but none suggest it is more virulent or more pathogenic -- that is causes more severe disease.

It does not carry two other worrying mutations known as E484K and N501Y -- which are seen in the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant first seen in Britain, which swept many countries at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, and also in the B.1.351 variant of Beta variant first seen in South Africa, and well as the P.1 or Gamma variant.

"It has a few unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that would suggest it is able to bind to human cells better and perhaps evade antibody responses that target the spike protein," Pekosz said.