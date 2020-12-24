Here's what happens if Trump doesn't sign the $900 billion relief package

If these two key programs lapse, payments would end for more than 12 million Americans, according to an analysis by The Century Foundation.

But even if Trump signs the legislation, it would still take a few weeks for state unemployment agencies to reprogram their computers to continue these two programs and to add the new $300 weekly federal boost, said Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst for the National Employment Law Project. They first would have to receive guidance from the Department of Labor with the new rules.

While the benefits would be retroactive, the jobless would be left without any payments until their states are ready.

Eviction protection

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that went into effect in September temporarily halted evictions through the end of the year. The order, which was spurred by an executive measure Trump signed over the summer, applies to renters who meet certain income requirements, have experienced significant losses of income and have made their best efforts to find rental assistance and pay their rent.