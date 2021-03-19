Here's what experts say is needed for US to return to normal. But these barriers stand in the way

"We're neglecting the huge number of people in the middle who need, who want to get the vaccine but may have some concerns or just don't have time to take time off of work or find child care," she said. "We need to make vaccination easy for those individuals and also really clearly demonstrate what is the benefit of vaccination, make clear the messaging that vaccines are the pathway back to pre-pandemic life."

States juggle expanding vaccine access and ending capacity rules

With an increase in supply, more states have expanded eligibility for the vaccines.

In New Hampshire, residents 50 and older will become eligible on Monday, and the state plans to expand access to all its citizens 16 and older "in just a matter of weeks," according to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

When asked to comment on the state's rising average of new daily cases of Covid-19, Sununu said, "it's really about getting the hospitalizations and the fatality rate down, which is continually coming down."

According to the governor, a lot of people are also getting lax about mask wearing and social distancing. "We are not out of this yet," Sununu said.