Here's what connects Covid denial and election denial

What will happen in the after-Trump?

WHAT MATTERS: Both the Covid denialism and the election denialism are directly tied to Trump. Do you expect that when he's out of office, these theories will have less of an audience and less oxygen? Or is this misinformation movement larger than him?

O'SULLIVAN: No. I think a lot of Americans are dreaming of the post-Trump era where he fizzles out of their daily lives. I don't think that is going to happen on social media. Trump has too big a footprint. He drives so much of the right-wing ecosystem and I still think he and his proxies, like his sons, are going to hold a lot of influence. And of course new outlets like Newsmax and OANN are emerging who are also happy to push the Trump agenda.

Are foreign countries causing this or amplifying it?

WHAT MATTERS: We know that Russia (and other countries) have tried to influence how we think about elections and politics. Are they responsible for misinformation or do you think they're just amplifying things that are already pushed by a grassroots of conspiracy theorists?