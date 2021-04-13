Here's what can help the US soon see a Covid-19 'turnaround,' Fauci says

What Fauci says about indoor and outdoor dining

Fauci, who has been fully vaccinated, was asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer whether he would consider outdoor dining.

Fauci said that while he's been too busy to do so recently, "in an outdoor restaurant, right now, where we are, I would not hesitate to do that."

And what about indoor dining for Americans who are fully vaccinated?

"What you need to do is you need to look at the level of infection in the community," Fauci said. "And again, being vaccinated, the risk for you is very low. It isn't like before, when you were not vaccinated and you had a lot of activity in the community and you went into an indoor restaurant where there was no (restrictions)... your risk would be up there. Whereas now, the risk is not zero, but it's extremely low."

People will have to make the determination on what level of risk they are willing to take, Fauci added.