Here's what Burger King's new logo looks like

Its redesigned packaging highlights the new logo, includes "playful illustrations of ingredients" and adjectives that describe the food, like "crispy" and "tasty." Notably, Burger King's packaging comes a few months after McDonald's also revealed new wrappers and cups.

In September, Burger King introduced new restaurant designs fit for the coronavirus era with triple drive-thrus, burger pickup lockers and takeout counters. The designs will be tweaked to highlight the revamped visual identity.

Customers will begin seeing some of the new identity immediately in advertisements, signage and packaging. However, the renovation of its nearly 19,000 global restaurants to reflect the new look will take several years.

"Given the current state of the world, the new identity feels warm and familiar," Douglas Sellers, executive creative director at global branding firm Siegel+Gale, which wasn't involved in Burger King's redesign, told CNN Business. He added that redesigned logo is "instantly recognizable anywhere in the world" and that the colors "evokes joy and warmth harkening back to their heritage."