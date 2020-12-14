Here's the robotaxi Amazon wants you to ride around in

Zoox, Amazon's self-driving vehicle startup, revealed a prototype of its robotaxi Monday that could one day spend 16 hours a day offering rides in cities.

But if you're hoping for a trip anytime soon, don't hold your breath. Zoox won't say when the public will be able to ride in the vehicle, nor even when Zoox will first test it on public roads. Zoox also didn't say if the vehicle will ever carry Amazon packages.

Zoox's vehicle is a departure from most self-driving vehicles, which resemble the cars of today. It's gotten rid of the steering wheel and brake pedal, saying these features are unnecessary when there's no human driver. Zoox's vehicle seats four, with passengers facing each other to make conversation easier. The doors on Zoox's vehicle slide open, similar to the Origin from Cruise, the self-driving arm of GM.

Zoox's vehicle is a few feet shorter than small sedans like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, to allow for easy maneuvering in cities. It also has an unusually large battery — 133kWh — roughly twice the size of many electric vehicles sold today.