Here's more proof that Trumpism isn't going anywhere

And Chase has been a loud voice -- particularly in Virginia -- pushing false claims that the 2020 election was somehow rigged. PolitiFact recently gave Chase's election fraud claims its "pants on fire" rating.

While Chase is seen an underdog to win the Republican nomination -- the state party recently opted for a convention, not a primary, which makes her path harder -- there's no question that there is a constituency for her brand of extreme Trumpism. (Chase has said she is more conservative than Trump on the issue of gun rights.)

Even if Chase doesn't wind up winning the convention, she could well haunt Republican next fall. She has said she will run as an independent in the general election. And if she goes that route, not only will Chase get a full year to voice her Trump-y views all over the Commonwealth, but she could also be a spoiler for GOP chances of winning back the governor's mansion.