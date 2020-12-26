Here's how officials are likely to handle the investigation of the Nashville explosion

A motive

It's important to note officials have not connected the Nashville explosion in any way to terrorism.

There were no known credible threats in the Nashville area that would have signaled an impending attack on or before Christmas, a federal law enforcement source told CNN. A second law enforcement source said federal authorities are not aware of any increased chatter nationally by known extremist groups that would indicate any credible plans for conducting attacks around the holidays.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski said in a news conference Saturday that investigators were working to collect evidence to understand both who was responsible for the bombing and why they did it. That effort involves not just the agents on the ground, but also the bureau's behavioral analysis unit in Quantico, Virginia.

Kayyem stressed that it was important to be cautious about the motivation at this stage in the investigation, because "you don't want to focus on a particular thread or motivation, and then ignore where the real evidence could take you."

And yet the timing of the incident early Christmas morning and the warning message before the explosion appear to indicate that whoever was behind it was not attempting mass murder.