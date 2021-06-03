Here's how far apart the White House and GOP are on infrastructure

The overall price

Biden's original plan would have cost an estimated $2.25 trillion. He offered this week to bring his price tag down to $1 trillion but wants to ensure it amounts to new funding -- not money redirected from spending already approved by Congress as Senate Republicans have been demanding.

Capito and her group of fellow Senate Republicans have increased their offer, proposing a $928 billion infrastructure package, with $257 billion in new spending. Their original plan totaled less than $600 billion.

How to pay for it

Republicans remain strongly opposed to Biden's plan to raise corporate taxes -- including raising the rate to 28% from the 21% level set in 2017 -- to pay for the new spending. Instead, the GOP group has proposed reallocating funds already approved by Congress and charging fees for using certain kinds of transportation, like electric vehicles.