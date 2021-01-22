 Skip to main content
Here are the 30 executive orders and actions Biden will sign in his first three days

Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi discusses why he believes Biden's executive orders on the covid-19 response will bring the economy back up to speed.

President Joe Biden is signing a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of President Donald Trump's policies.

The 30 executive actions Biden is taking in the first days of his administration include halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall, reversing Trump's travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US.

