Here are some of the cases the US Justice Department may look into as they investigate Minneapolis policing practices

Neither of the officers involved in the shooting faced criminal charges.

Travis Jordan, fatally shot by police in 2018

Travis Jordan, 36, was killed by two Minneapolis police officers at his home on November 9, 2018, after his girlfriend called 911 "to report that he told her over the phone" he was going to kill himself, CNN affiliate WCCO reported.

"When the officers arrived at the home ... Jordan didn't respond to their door knocking," WCCO reported. "Body camera footage shows both officers pulling out their guns before Jordan opens the front porch door" holding a knife.

After he stepped toward the officers, they opened fire.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office announced in January 2019 that the two officers involved in Jordan's shooting were "justified in using deadly force."

George Floyd, murdered by an officer in 2020

George Floyd died May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.