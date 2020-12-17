Here are some of the amazing things that happened on Zoom this year

With every viewing of the video, a different family member's reaction is revealed, making it a memory Wiggan and his family will cherish forever.

Couples got married and engaged

Aysia Francis got the shock of a lifetime in May when her fiance, Corbin Jackson, orchestrated a surprise living room proposal in Washington, DC., she told CNN.

"I think sometimes people think that things have to be really over the top to be super meaningful or to show your love for someone," she said. "This was something that was so simple that meant so much to me."

Jackson told Francis the original proposal was meant to happen in New York City, a place she loves. But when coronavirus cases began rising, Jackson pulled the plug and instead worked within his surroundings to propose, arranging for family and friends to watch from Zoom on the couple's living room TV.

And though it wasn't the proposal she may have imagined, Francis said when she was in the moment, she realized just how perfect it was, regardless of where they were.

Francis and Jackson plan to wed in Jamaica next December.