Heart disease, fentanyl contributed to George Floyd's death but were not main cause, medical examiner says

Floyd's preexisting health conditions and drug use were not relevant to his death, Dr. Martin Tobin said.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," he said.

Doctor rejects drug overdose

Thomas said she would not have used the word "asphyxia" in Floyd's death certificate, saying it does not offer much additional information and requires more explanation. While a death by hanging is a type of asphyxial death, she explained, she wouldn't say "asphyxia due to hanging" -- she'd just say "hanging."

During her testimony, Thomas underscored the importance of the video evidence in reaching her conclusions, saying she would usually simply review a medical examiner's case file that would tell her about the cause and manner of death.

"But in this case, the autopsy itself didn't tell me the cause and manner of death," Thomas said. "And it really required getting all of this other additional information, specifically the video evidence of the terminal events, to conclude the cause of death and the manner of death."