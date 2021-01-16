Heading 'into a buzzsaw': Why extremism experts fear the Capitol attack is just the beginning

"And that meant fresh blood," Carusone says.

Fringe online spaces are now seeing far-right figures, hate-filled White supremacists, and racists who have clamored for civil war mix with QAnon conspiracists and ardent President Trump supporters who have listened to him for years and believe the election was stolen from them. And many are figuring out what to do next -- and how to craft their messages.

In one neo-Nazi-focused chat, a member urged restraint in language to avoid alienating newcomers, Carusone said.

Disturbing content alone isn't enough

The FBI said in a statement to CNN that while some of the content may be disturbing, authorities cannot take action on that alone.

"The FBI cannot open an investigation without a threat of violence or alleged criminal activity. However, when that language does turn to a call for violence or criminal activity, the FBI is able to undertake investigative activity," the agency said.

Investigators could face a tougher task of finding some people who have been removed from the bigger platforms.