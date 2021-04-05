Head of Capitol security review calls for background checks on all congressional staff

To date, Democrats who alleged that Republican members and staff were providing these tours ahead of January 6 have not provided any concrete evidence to support their claims, and GOP members have bristled at any suggestion they coordinated with rioters in any way.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has faced criticism over her handling of the Capitol security review process, including her move to unilaterally tap Honoré to conduct his independent assessment of the situation, questioning her willingness to move forward with an independent commission to further examine security failures around the insurrection in a bipartisan way.

Some key Republicans have indicated they would be inclined to support some of Honore's recommendations if they were offered reassurances that the changes would be implemented in a non-partisan way but so far, the two sides appear to be in a holding pattern and it is unclear how Friday's attack at the Capitol might impact discussions about security on Capitol Hill.

At the same time, Honoré indicated Monday that there are even differences of opinion among those who support his recommendations.