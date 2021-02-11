'He would be alive today': Parents detail son's desperate attempts to contact Robinhood before he killed himself

Even though Alex thought he could lose only $10,000 maximum, after seeing the Robinhood app he believed he had somehow lost $730,000, the lawsuit said.

Desperate for answers, Alex emailed Robinhood for help three times that night and the next morning, the family said.

At the time, Robinhood fielded customer support requests exclusively over email, Dan said.

Robinhood did not reply to questions from CNN Business about its customer support.

Alex never heard back from Robinhood beyond auto-generated replies, according to the lawsuit. He took his own life on June 12.

"I was appalled," Dan said about learning his son tried and failed to get help from Robinhood. "It really hurt, to be honest, because...I knew what he was going through. I was just visualizing what he was going through when he was writing the notes and seeing those emails, not being able to reach out to anybody."

'He needed a little help'

Before he died, Alex left a note indicating his confusion about the options trades and explaining that he did not want to die.