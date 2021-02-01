He was freed with the help of the judge who sentenced him. Now he's fighting for prison reform

"You should not have to have a celebrity to get your name to the president. I am grateful that people like Kim Kardashian West and many other celebrities use their platform to raise awareness about this crucial issue. But it shouldn't take a celebrity," Barnett said.

Under the Biden administration, Barnett said, she intends to push for systemic change in the pardon, clemency and commutation process, specifically what she calls out as the "obvious" conflict of interest rooted in the core of the process.

"Typically, the way it works is the clemency petition goes through multiple levels of review within the Department of Justice before it gets to the White House, before it lands on the president's desk. And that part should just be completely transformed," Barnett said.

"There should be no way under the universe that clemency petition should go through the Department of Justice at all (because) you are asking career prosecutors to overturn their own decisions. And so there's a way to make the clemency process much more efficient than it is now."

'And then, nothing'

After the White House meeting, Sharp said he was invigorated. He said President Trump appeared to listen to Young's case. They waited.